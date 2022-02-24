MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MFA. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.