Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $18,166,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,353,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,727,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

