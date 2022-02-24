Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $48,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,415,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

MGP stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

