Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,015 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

