Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 197 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,657. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

