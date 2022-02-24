Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 853 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 506,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

SIX stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

