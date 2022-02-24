Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.89. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $121.14 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

