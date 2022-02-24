Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Stewart Information Services worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

STC stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

