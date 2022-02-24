Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,340 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.76% of CHP Merger worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CHP Merger by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.