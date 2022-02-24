Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,093 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 843,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 700,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

