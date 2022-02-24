Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
