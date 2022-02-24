Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,307,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

