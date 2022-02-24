Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 418,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,268,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 297,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.