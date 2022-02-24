Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 418,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,268,181 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.31.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 548,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 297,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 159,992 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
