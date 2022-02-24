MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $131.82

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.82 and last traded at $139.30, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.07.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

