MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,037 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 115,266 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after buying an additional 93,660 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

