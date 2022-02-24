MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

