MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,837 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $27.00 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.