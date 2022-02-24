MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,850,000 after buying an additional 943,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 832,062 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

ALLY stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

