MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.