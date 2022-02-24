MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

