MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,116,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.