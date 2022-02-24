Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $20.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,383,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,963. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.45.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock valued at $76,116,761. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.