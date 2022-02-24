ModivCare Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ModivCare stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $7,564,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth $1,489,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

