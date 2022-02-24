Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.98. 76,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,580. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

