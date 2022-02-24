Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Momentive Global has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

