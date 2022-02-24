Morgan Stanley Acquires 39,773 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Pentair worth $48,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 853.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

