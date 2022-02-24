Morgan Stanley Has $46.32 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of SoFi Technologies worth $46,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

