Morgan Stanley Increases ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

OGS opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

