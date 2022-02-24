Morgan Stanley Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $29.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEO. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

