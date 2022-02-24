Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $45,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

