Morgan Stanley Sells 1,313 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $45,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $27.51.
