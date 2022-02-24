Morgan Stanley Sells 20,968 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $48,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $406.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.82 and a 200 day moving average of $433.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.