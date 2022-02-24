Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

