Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 309018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

