M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

