M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 2.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 130,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

