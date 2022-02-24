M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,277. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

