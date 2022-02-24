M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock worth $268,782,448. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $9.62 on Thursday, hitting $351.61. 68,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

