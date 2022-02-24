M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

