Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.20 Million

Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will announce $589.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.70 million and the highest is $806.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 235,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 901,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

