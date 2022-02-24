M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.81.

MTB stock opened at $180.81 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

