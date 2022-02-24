Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Lowered to €330.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €335.00 ($380.68) to €330.00 ($375.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.