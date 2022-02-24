Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $20,101.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00006005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,798.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00758776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00217573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025941 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

