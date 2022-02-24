NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.71

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 5545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.