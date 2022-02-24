NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
About NantHealth (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.