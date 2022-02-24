NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

