National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,536,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

