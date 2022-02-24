National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

