National Asset Management Inc. Has $783,000 Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.