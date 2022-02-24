National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WST opened at $357.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

