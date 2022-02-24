National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $351,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

