National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $873.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.96) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Grid by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 859.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 356,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,710. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.